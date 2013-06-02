Monthly Gardening Tips for South Florida Gardeners

The diary is a compilation of Haehle’s frequently asked questions from his radio show, column and personal appearances set in an easy to follow format. Month by month you will find answers to the most frequently asked questions…solving problems at the time they occur…along with instructions on what to do in your garden that month. There will be a page or two for your personal notes, a place to record your plant list and sprinklings of inspiration and encouragement from other garden philosophers.
Now, when January comes, you will recognize the aphids hugging your hibiscus and begin to take action. Anticipate, Blossom, Create will be your garden credo as you travel down the garden path with Bob Haehle and M.E. DePalma. They will lead you to new adventures.
There are books and books and books for gardeners but, this book is…
Added Features:· Pages for Gardening Notes ·
Places
to Visit · Internet Connections · Butterfly
Gardening
· Organic Pest Control - And So Much More! 201 pages
with full color dividers, size: 5" x 8" with solid ring binding
Published
December 1999 Retail sales price $12.95. ISBN:
0-9676022-0-3
Available at Barnes & Noble, Borders and
your
local bookstore or order online through
Amazon.com.
Find the lowest price on the web at www.directtextbook.com
BooksPrice.com
www.aaabooksearch.com
or FetchBook.info
|January
|February
|March
|April
|May
|June
|July
|August
|September
|October
|November
|December